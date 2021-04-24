By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It's a good looking Saturday out there, but keep the umbrellas on standby… rain is on the way tonight.
Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will gradually give way to more clouds into the evening. Temps will reach the upper 60s to around 70.
If you’re headed out tonight, it stays dry until after midnight for the city.
Rain will overspread the region overnight, becoming moderate to heavy at times by dawn tomorrow.
The good news is despite a soggy start to Sunday, we taper off to showers and even some sunny breaks to finish out the day. It’s cooler and breezy tomorrow with highs in the low 60s.
After this next round of rain, it looks like another dry stretch into next week as temps climb into the 70s… and eventually low 80s by Wednesday!

Have a great weekend!