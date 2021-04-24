TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An elderly man in Trenton is suspected of fatally shooting his neighbor.
Police say 90-year-old Clent Morris was arrested Saturday evening.READ MORE: SpaceX Crew Dragon Caps Flawless Rendezvous With Station Docking
Officers were sent to Sheridan Avenue just after 6:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired. At the scene, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
They found Morris inside a nearby home and recovered a handgun from the scene. Police say Morris was suffering from a wound to his eye.READ MORE: Brooklyn Man Rajesh Singh Arrested In Washington State After Allegedly Traveling With Plans To Sexually Abuse Child
He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe Morris and the victim knew each other and have had disputes in the past.MORE NEWS: Police: 3 Wanted In Connection To Bronx Shooting
The woman’s identity is not being released at this time.