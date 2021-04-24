NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A memorial for legendary rapper DMX will be held Saturday at Barclays Center.
The event is closed to the public and limited to close friends and family due to COVID restrictions. The NYPD is urging people to avoid the area.READ MORE: PHOTOS: Remembering Rapper DMX Through The Years
In a statement, organizers said they would follow New York’s testing guidelines and other protocols. Indoor arenas are currently limited to 10% capacity.READ MORE: DMX Dies At Age 50 After Days On Life Support At White Plains Hospital
The service will be livestreamed on DMX’s YouTube channel at 4 p.m.
There were no immediate details about who may be appearing, performing for speaking.
DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering cardiac arrest.
He spent several days on life support after being rushed to White Plains Hospital on April 2. A crowd of fans had gathered for an emotion vigil outside the hospital days later.
The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here).” He also starred in several films including “Belly” and “Romeo Must Die.”
DMX was a father of 15 children.
His funeral service will he held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. It will be broadcast live on BET and the network’s YouTube channel.MORE NEWS: Artist Efren Andaluz Pays Tribute To Late Rapper DMX In New Mural In The Bronx
