SAYREVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A former New Jersey special education teacher and wrestling coach has been indicted on multiple criminal sex charges.
The Middlesex County prosecutor's office says 44-year-old John Denuto, of Spotswood, was arrested in February 2020 for allegedly having criminal sexual contact with a juvenile. He also allegedly had sexually exploitive videos and photos of the juvenile.
The prosecutor's office says Denuto had other child sexual exploitive material unrelated to the juvenile. He is also accused of taking inappropriate photos of seven other victims without their knowledge and inappropriately touching five of those victims.
Denuto was a special education teacher at Sayreville Middle School and a wrestling coach at Union County College. He was also associated with over a dozen other schools, recreation programs and wrestling clubs across New Jersey.
He was indicted on multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and invasion of privacy.
The prosecutor’s office says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Sayreville Police at (732) 727-444 or the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office at (732) 745-3848.