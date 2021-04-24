CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a Staten Island deli.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Thursday at the N and M Grocery and Deli on Simonson Avenue.

Police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened at a Staten Island deli on April 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and told the person behind the counter, “Give me all the money in the register.”

When the 50-year-old employee told the suspect he didn’t have any money, the suspect ran off. He was last seen getting into a red vehicle heading towards Walker Street and Morningstar Road.

No one was injured, and police say the suspect left emptyhanded.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

