NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After federal health officials decided to lift the pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine, New York officials announced state-run vaccination sites will resume administering the vaccine.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City will resume “mobile, pop-up, and homebound vaccination programs” with the one-shot J&J vaccine.

“I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine along with our Health Commissioner Dr. Chokshi. We know firsthand that the vaccine is safe and effective… ” de Blasio said in a statement.

“If I had the chance to decide again, knowing what I know now, I would still choose to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said a statement by Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all state-run vaccination sites will resume administering the J&J vaccine.

“I urge every New Yorker to take whichever [COVID vaccine] is available to them first,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“The data has shown the vaccine’s known benefits far outweigh the potential and extremely rare risks, but we urge anyone with questions about the COVID-19 vaccines to speak with their healthcare provider,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement.

The announcements came amid an effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

CDC and FDA officials decided to lift the pause after a meeting Friday.

The FDA revised the emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to include a warning label about the “plausible” risk of rare but serious blood clots in adult women under 50, CBS News reported.

Also on Friday, Mayor de Blasio announced city-run vaccination sites are now accepting walk-ins for anyone 16 and older.