PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An allegedly unlicensed driver from Passaic, New Jersey was arrested and charged after a teenager on a scooter was struck by a car and seriously injured, police said Sunday.
Abel Perez-Perez, 51, was arrested at the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office in Totowa after the Saturday night crash.READ MORE: NYPD: At Least 11 Shot Overnight In 10 Incidents Citywide; 1 Killed In Bronx, Innocent Bystander Hit In Brooklyn
According to police, Perez-Perez was behind the wheel of a Nissan Rogue traveling on Main Avenue in Passaic around 8:35 p.m. The Rogue hit a 13-year-old boy who was riding a scooter.READ MORE: Group Plans March In Solidarity From Washington Heights To Site Of Brutal Attack On Asian Man In East Harlem
The boy was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries and is listed in stable condition, police said.
Perez-Perez faces up to 18 months in prison if convicted for driving without a license and causing serious bodily injury, police said.MORE NEWS: Thousands Gather Outside Barclays Center In Brooklyn For DMX Memorial
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office’s tip line at 1-877-370-7276 (PCPO) or the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.