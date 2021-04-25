By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a soggy Sunday morning, rain tapered off and we even got some sunshine this afternoon!
Aside from a few spotty drops in the evening, expect mainly dry and clearing conditions overnight.
It'll be breezy and chilly compared to recent nights, with temperatures in the mid 30s and low 40s, so you may want to grab a heavier coat or sweater if you're heading out late or early Monday.
The workweek will start off brisk and breezy in the morning, with seasonable warmth returning in the afternoon. Temps will top off in the low and mid 60s under sunny skies, and Tuesday will be even milder with less wind. Temps will top off in the low 70s.
The middle of the workweek will be downright warm, with temps in the low and mid 80s away from the coasts. Stay tuned!