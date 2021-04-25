By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a soggy start, the weekend will end on a drier note as we head into the afternoon. The rain is quickly pulling away and will taper to just some lingering showers by lunchtime from west to east.READ MORE: NYPD: At Least 11 Shot Overnight In 10 Incidents Citywide; 1 Killed In Bronx, Innocent Bystander Hit In Brooklyn
We’ll see some breaks of sunshine to close out the day with highs in the low 60s. With mostly clear skies and a northwest wind, it’ll be much colder overnight.
Temps waking up Monday morning will be in the low 40s around NYC and 30s in the suburbs. Tomorrow is a much brighter, but breezy day. Expect plenty of sunshine and temps in the low to mid 60s.READ MORE: Group To March In Solidarity From Washington Heights To Site Of Brutal Attack On Asian Man In East Harlem
It’s a similar story for Tuesday, but we’ll add 10 degrees or so as high pressure moves offshore and brings in the low 70s.
And it doesn’t stop there… By Wednesday, inland locations will be into the low to mid 80s! A nice preview for the summer fans.
MORE NEWS: Thousands Gather Outside Barclays Center In Brooklyn For DMX Memorial
Enjoy the rest of your weekend.