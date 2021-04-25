LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teacher at Leonia High School in New Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting a student.
The Bergen County prosecutor's office says 24-year-old Samantha Krakower, of Palisades Park, teaches physical education and health at the high school. She is also a softball and basketball coach.
According to the prosecutor’s office, Leonia High School officials called police Thursday and said they had received information that Krakower was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.
The prosecutor’s office investigated and learned Krakower allegedly started the inappropriate relationship earlier this school year.
“Please note that the District received notice that a teacher employed by the Leonia Board of Education at Leonia High School was arrested on April 22, 2021 on criminal charges. While these are pending charges and there has been no adjudication of guilt, the notification of these charges is of great concern to the Leonia Board of Education and the entire Leonia community. The Board has suspended this teacher, pending an adjudication of the criminal charges and this teacher is restrained from being on any of the schools’ campuses.
“The Board and the administration are working closely with law enforcement as their investigation proceeds and remain committed to ensuring the health and safety of our students. The administration has reconfigured existing staff to cover the teacher’s physical education and health classes. Unfortunately, due to the confidentiality rights that public school employees possess, the Board cannot comment any further on the specifics of the charges.”
Krakower has been charged with sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.