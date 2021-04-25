By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone! It might be a good morning for sleepin' in and being lazy as it'll be a cool and soggy start to the day. Plenty of rain with temps in the low 50s in NYC will make for a dreary morning.
Steady rain will be heavy at times throughout the morning, so make sure to grab the umbrella if you're going out.
The good news is that rain tapers to just a few showers after lunchtime, with some sunshine making a return. While it's not going to be as warm as yesterday, temps will still reach the lower 60s this afternoon.
Then the focus turns to a big warmup for the week ahead. Monday starts off seasonable in the mid 60s, but we’ll be well into the 70s and even 80s by mid-week… stay tuned!