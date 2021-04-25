NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence continues to plague the Big Apple.

There have been at least 14 shootings this weekend, CBS2’s Cory James reported Sunday.

Video shows the scene of a shooting that happened on Van Brunt Street in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Police said an innocent woman was shot in the stomach while leaving a party at a Tesla building just before midnight Saturday.

According to investigators, two men were fighting after being denied access and then opened fire.

About an hour later, a man in Crown Heights was shot in the chest. Investigators said he was sitting in the passenger seat of a car that stopped, when the suspect came up and shot him at Nostran Avenue and Montgomery Street.

Recent violence is upsetting some residents in the area.

“It’s a little bit concerning, of course, but I also don’t want to be shuttered in my house,” one person said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio offered the following statement:

“Bringing our city back from COVID-19 means making sure every New Yorker feels safe and is safe in their neighborhood. Any shooting in our city is one too many, and we’re determined end to gun violence in our city, From enhancing neighborhood patrols in areas with high rates violence of gun violence, to more violence — prevention resources for young people, our Safe Summer NYC plan is the comprehensive plan we need to end gun violence and bring communities together,” the spokesperson said.

CBS2 reached out to Tesla about the shooting that police say happened at its location, but did not immediately hear back.