NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least 11 people, including an innocent bystander, were shot in 10 separate incidents across New York City overnight, police said Sunday morning.
At least one of the shootings was deadly; police said an 18-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest in the Bronx.READ MORE: Group To March In Solidarity From Washington Heights To Site Of Brutal Attack On Asian Man In East Harlem
In Brooklyn, police said an innocent bystander was shot in the stomach after a fight outside a party. The 30-year-old woman was reportedly hit by a stray bullet when two men opened fire.READ MORE: Thousands Gather Outside Barclays Center In Brooklyn For DMX Memorial
Allegedly, it happened after the men were denied access to an event at the Tesla building on Van Brunt Street in Red Hook. The gunmen ran off, police said.MORE NEWS: Leonia High School Teacher Samantha Krakower Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.