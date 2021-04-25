NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As a manhunt for the suspect in a brutal attack on an Asian man in East Harlem continues, advocates are getting ready to march in support of Asian Americans in Washington Heights.

The group will start marching at noon Sunday from Mitchel Square Park to the intersection in East Harlem where the man was attacked, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Meanwhile, police released a new photo of the man accused of beating the 61-year-old man.

A 13 second surveillance video of the attack is so graphic, CBS2 decided not to air its entirety. It shows the attacker stomping on the victim’s head repeatedly as he was lying motionless on the ground.

A father and son from Harlem came to the corner of Third Avenue and East 125th Street on Saturday to show support for the victim of the disturbing attack. They held signs that read, “Asian Lives Matter.”

“It was horrifying. I hope he’s all right. I’ll pray for him and his family, and I let them know that we’re going to be behind this 100%,” said Calvin Hunt. “We’re going to find out who did it, and if we find them, we’re going to make them pay.”

Police said the victim was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind Friday night. The suspect pushed him to the ground before kicking his head. The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital with significant head injuries. He was in critical, but stable condition.

“It’s sad, and it’s starting to happen more and more and more to the Asian people,” said Dee Gwyn from East Harlem. “I think that had a big part in it.”

“Very bad for everybody, because we all belong together,” another East Harlem resident said. “We all should live together in one harmony, one peace.”

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating to determine if the victim was targeted due to his race.

Hate crimes against Asian-Americans have skyrocketed in New York and nationwide. So far in 2021, anti-Asian attacks in the city have increased 450% compared to the same period in 2020.

“You know, as a New Yorker, it’s really hard to watch and to see New Yorkers turning on each other like that,” said Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director of the Asian American Federation.

Yoo said more needs to be done to educate communities about racism.

“I hope people start to develop a longer fuse, so that… they don’t act,” she said.

Anyone with information on this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.