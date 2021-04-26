NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Public transportation will soon be more convenient for thousands of bus riders in Washington Heights.
New York City's Department of Transportation launched the 181st Street busway Monday.
The 181st St Busway launches this Monday, 4/26. The Busway will bring transit & truck priority from Broadway to Amsterdam Ave eastbound & Amsterdam Ave to Wadsworth Ave westbound & will bring faster bus speeds to 66,000 daily riders. #BetterBuses https://t.co/QG4YQtfvUX
— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) April 23, 2021
The half mile busway will be limited to buses, trucks and emergency vehicles between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue traveling eastbound, and Amsterdam Avenue to Wadsworth Avenue westbound.
The DOT says 181st Street is one of the busiest and most congested corridors in Manhattan.