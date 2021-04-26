CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Public transportation will soon be more convenient for thousands of bus riders in Washington Heights.

New York City’s Department of Transportation launched the 181st Street busway Monday.

The half mile busway will be limited to buses, trucks and emergency vehicles between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue traveling eastbound, and Amsterdam Avenue to Wadsworth Avenue westbound.

The DOT says 181st Street is one of the busiest and most congested corridors in Manhattan.

