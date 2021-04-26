EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman is facing charges after she allegedly stripped off her shirt and attacked first responders at a Walmart in East Meadow.
Nassau County police say it started when 39-year-old Cindy Dosette, of Wyandanch, got into an argument Saturday with an employee at the store on Hempstead Turnpike.
That's when Dosette allegedly took off her shirt and walked out the front door.
Police said when they tried to get her into an ambulance, she kicked a male officer in the neck and a female medic in the chest.
Police said when they tried to get her into an ambulance, she kicked a male officer in the neck and a female medic in the chest.

She's also accused of spitting in officers' faces and at witnesses.
Dosette was charged with two counts of assault.