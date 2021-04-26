ROSENDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small business owner is facing backlash after threatening not to let police officers shop at her store.

The comments have drawn angry comments and even threats, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Monday.

In the tiny Ulster County town of Rosendale, a big controversy is brewing on Main Street.

Elizabeth Bloom sells collectibles, antiques, and even junk in her quirky little shop, called Soiled Doves.

“Now, nothing surprises me in this town,” Bloom said.

The 74-year-old is no stranger to causing a stir with her politics, but she drew a wave of criticism when she posted on Facebook that her shop will be closed to police officers as it is “against her religion to sell to murderers.”

Bloom said she was joking and that police are welcome in her store.

“I should have realized that people weren’t going to get that I was being sarcastic, and that it was a satire of the bakery that wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a gay couple,” Bloom said.

The post attracted a flood of angry comments, even threats against the self-described little old lady.

“You know, they’re going to beat me up. They’re going to loot me,” Bloom said.

Most of those comments came online, but CBS2 was there when one man gave her a piece of his mind out on the sidewalk.

“You’re pathetic. Pathetic,” the man said.

Neighboring business owners have also chimed in.

“I don’t think you can paint everyone with the same brush. I don’t think that all cops are bad,” said Essell Hoenshell-Watson, owner of The Alternative Baker.

“What I’m feeling, the police is so nice,” added Garden House owner Naheda Hamdan.

“I think she went too far with those statements,” said Yuval Sterer, owner of The Big Cheese.

Bloom said she does respect some police, but she doesn’t regret what she said.

“It’s not safe to be Black in America. That should have been gone a generation ago,” Bloom said.

Bloom said she’s not worried about any lost business. She’s retired and said the shop isn’t about money for her.

As for the threats, she told CBS2 she’s too old to worry about that.

