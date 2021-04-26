NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a burglar seen on video disabling a security camera and stealing from a laundry room in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. last Tuesday inside a residential building near East 3rd Street and Avenue W in Gravesend.
Surveillance video shows the suspect cover the security camera, before police say he drilled a hole in the key hole of a washing machine and removed an unknown amount of money.
He was last seen wearing a white face mask, black skull cap, brown leather jacket, red shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.