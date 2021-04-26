NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey senators made a bold announcement Monday to invest in infrastructure.
Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker laid out their transportation priorities for the state, as part of President Joe Biden's American jobs plan.
"Every pound you hear, every grind is a sign that Newark, New Jersey is rising. Every noise, every echo is a sign that jobs are being created and the city is expanding," said Booker.
The lawmakers were also joined by New Jersey Transit officials.
They said the approximately $2 billion in funding will be used to avoid massive layoffs and keep trains and buses running for commuters.