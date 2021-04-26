NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Monday, CBS2 heard from the family of a man who committed suicide while a prisoner on Rikers Island.

It comes as a captain with New York City’s Department of Correction was indicted on felony charges in his death, Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

“My stomach was churning. I was heartbroken,” Elayna Manson said.

In state Supreme Court, the family of Ryan Wilson had to hear the details of his suicide at Rikers last November, a death the family says could have been avoided.

“I miss his personality, how he was with the family very jokingly. He was very talented,” Manson said of her brother.

Correction Capt. Rebecca Hillman was indicted Monday on felony charges of criminally negligent homicide, and turned herself in.

The 38-year-old was flanked protectively and handcuffed as she walked into the courtroom, her face hidden by a hood, baseball cap, dark glasses and a mask.

Hillman is accused of not taking Wilson’s suicide threats seriously, and after he committed the act saying he was faking it.

According to prosecutors, Hillman refused to open Wilson’s cell despite other officers and inmates pleading, and then she falsified the incident report.

And it was all captured on video.

“She delayed 15 minutes of opening the cell of Ryan Wilson. That 15 minutes could have saved his life. He would have been here today if that cell was opened,” Civil Rights leader Kevin McCall said.

In a rare move, other correction officers testified against the captain during the grand jury proceedings.

“We know this doesn’t bring Ryan back, but it’s the beginning of justice for us,” Manson said.

For Wilson’s family, the charges are a first step in what is already a painful process.

Hillman pleaded not guilty to the charges. She was not eligible for bail, but was released.

Hillman is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case.