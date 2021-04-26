CBSN New YorkWatch Now
We’re expecting lots of sunshine today with a lingering breeze… certainly an improvement over yesterday. Highs will be near normal in the low 60s.

Tonight we’ll see increasing clouds overnight with perhaps a passing shower towards daybreak. Temps will fall into the 40s again with 30s across our suburbs.

After an early shower tomorrow, expect partly sunny skies the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70.

Then on Wednesday, temperatures warm up dramatically with 80s expected around the area (70s/60s along coast). At this point, it looks like record highs will be a stretch, but an isolated record can’t be ruled out.

