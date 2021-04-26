TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy lifted some restrictions Monday for indoor and outdoor gatherings in New Jersey.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, the governor shared some good news for high school seniors. After more than a year of the pandemic, kids can dance at prom.

“We’ve been holding our breath for prom,” said Tricia Ryan, whose son is a senior at Morris Knolls High School in Denville. “What’s the point of prom if they aren’t able to dance?”

Many worried there would be no dancing at prom, but the governor announced dance floors are allowed at indoor catered events, with masks and social distancing required.

“She’s going to be so excited to just see her friends and get out there and just kind of have a more normal senior year experience, because it’s been anything but that,” Muffin Muller, whose daughter is a senior at Millburn High School, said.