TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy lifted some restrictions Monday for indoor and outdoor gatherings in New Jersey.
As CBS2's Meg Baker reported, the governor shared some good news for high school seniors. After more than a year of the pandemic, kids can dance at prom.
“We’ve been holding our breath for prom,” said Tricia Ryan, whose son is a senior at Morris Knolls High School in Denville. “What’s the point of prom if they aren’t able to dance?”
Many worried there would be no dancing at prom, but the governor announced dance floors are allowed at indoor catered events, with masks and social distancing required.
“She’s going to be so excited to just see her friends and get out there and just kind of have a more normal senior year experience, because it’s been anything but that,” Muffin Muller, whose daughter is a senior at Millburn High School, said.
Additionally, graduations can expand. The outdoor gathering limit will be raised from 200 to 500 people.
Murphy said COVID-19 metrics will continue to be evaluated, with the goal of raising the limit again before Memorial Day.
Large venue outdoor capacity will be raised to 50% for venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats. The current limit is 30% for venues with 2,500 seats.
Capacity limits for indoor catered events, including proms, political events, weddings, funerals and memorial services, will be raised to 50%, with a maximum of 250 people.
“Our school has been really great. They actually moved the prom date from May until June to allow the maximum ability to be able to have it,” said Ryan.
Dance floors will remain closed at bars and other related businesses.
