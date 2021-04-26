NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said there were nearly 30 separate shootings over what was a violent and deadly weekend in New York City.

Local leaders said that’s a troubling amount, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday.

A single candle placed near the site of a deadly weekend shooting serves as a tragic reminder Monday, in addition to police cars patrolling the Red Hook Houses.

Residents in the Brooklyn neighborhood said they don’t need the visuals to remember the ongoing gun violence. They said they hear it constantly.

“Since I’ve been here, it’s been about the third or fourth time,” Sam Ramirez said. “I have not been here a year yet.”

“It doesn’t matter if you walk during the day, the afternoon, anytime. It happens,” said Marie Tull.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police said, a group of suspects approached two men standing outside 100 Centre Mall and started shooting. Felton Durant, 23, was killed. Another man was injured.

The night before, outside a Tesla building just a few blocks away, police said an innocent bystander was shot while she was leaving a party. The 30-year-old former police officer was shot in the stomach by two men who police said were denied access.

“It’s a concern. There’s an escalation of gang activity,” said Louis Straker, clergy lead of the 67th Precinct Clergy Council.

Straker said the growing violence is a citywide problem. Many think it’s being fueled by the pandemic.

There were 28 shooting incidents with 32 victims over the weekend. There were just four shooting incidents with five victims over the same weekend last year.

“It’s a deep indication of what this summer is going to be like, and we have to get ahead of these shootings,” Straker said.

Recently, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his Safe Summer NYC plan, shifting approximately 200 officers from administrative assignments to key areas.

“So, I don’t think that having more police is necessarily the answer. Although it would be great to have police out in the community, not just over policing… expecting gun violence to happen, but engaging the community is key, “said Iesha Sekou, CEO of Street Corner Resources.

Sekou said it’s also about finding where illegal guns are coming from and stopping them.

Police have yet to make any arrests in either Red Hook shooting. But sources told CBS2 investigators have leads.