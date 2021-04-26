NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More students return to New York City schools Monday.
The 51,000 blended learning students were part of the last group to register for in-person classes.
They join about 327,000 students who had already returned.
However, about two thirds of the city's public school students have opted to remain in remote only learning for the rest of the year.
Also happening Monday, applications become available for the city’s Summer Rising program.
The summer program is meant to provide hands-on academic support and enrichment, as well as critical child care services. It's seen as a way to help students deal with ways the pandemic has impacted their education.
Programs for different class levels begin the first week in July. Families can learn more and sign up by clicking here.