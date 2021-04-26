RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Rockland County.

Police say five teenagers were out celebrating after a high school football victory.

The young man behind the wheel is accused of DWI and manslaughter, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

The hugs and the tears will be countless for many days to come in the close-knit community of Suffern.

A growing bed of flowers can’t cover the deeply scarring memory of what happened on Route 202 — an early Saturday morning crash involving one car carrying five Suffern High School students.

Jacqueline Zangrilli, 16, was killed.

“It’s a hard one. Any time there’s children involved, it’s difficult. I have young kids. It definitely hits home,” Ramapo Police Lt. Blaine Howell told CBS2’s Tony Aiello on Monday.

Howell said in addition to alcohol, speed likely was a factor. The Jaguar carrying the teens left skid marks on the road.

Ramapo detectives are working to recreate the movements of the five teenagers in the hours before the accident. Aiello was told anyone who knowingly provided the underage students with alcohol could face charges.

The accident happened just hours after a big Suffern High School football game, and just days after a school event on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Frankie Chicherchio is a recent Suffern graduate.

“They always did assemblies. They also did different types of meetings about what could happen if you do this,” Chicherchio said. “It’s mind blowing and I can’t believe that it even happened.”

“We’re all still in shock over it. We’re mourning. We ordered the town hall flag to be flown at half mast in memory of the young woman who lost her life,” Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said.

Friends say Zangrilli was vivacious and athletic. A GoFundMe page to help her family has already topped $100,000. It’s one of many ways the community is showing its care and concern.

The 17-year-old driver is charged as a juvenile. He pleaded not guilty and was released to his parents’ custody.

Zangrilli’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday.