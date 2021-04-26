NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead after a shooting on the Upper East Side and the suspect still on the loose.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported Monday, it was still an active scene on 95th Street between Park and Lexington avenues. Police say the victim was sitting in the backseat of a car that was parked halfway down the block.

Police said the shooter walked up to the car at around 2:30 p.m. and got in the backseat, shot the victim and then got out and ran away. The driver of the car with the victim drove half a block before crashing into another parked car.

The victim was not immediately identified, but Bauman reported he is a man in his 20s and that he was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where we was pronounced dead.

“I’m the doorman right here in this building. I heard someone scream for help. One of his friends in yellow run the ambulance asking for help, so when I came out he was on the floor already. They pulled him out the car and were trying to resuscitate him,” Richie Martinez said.

“I’ve been working here 13 years, never seen any kind of violence like that over here,” he added.

Sources told CBS2 police found a large amount of marijuana in the car. It’s unclear what led to this shooting.

