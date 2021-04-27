DEVELOPINGNYPD Officer Struck And Killed While Directing Traffic On Long Island Expressway
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly kicked a 76-year-old man in the stomach last week in Queens.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday on Queens Boulevard near 71st Avenue in Forest Hills.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect was crossing the street when he kicked the victim in the stomach, causing the man to fall and hit his head on the ground.

The victim suffered cuts on his head and hand but refused medical attention.

The suspect was last seen heading west on 108th Street.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

