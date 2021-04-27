NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vigil was held Monday night for infant twins found dead last week in their Astoria home.
Members of the community gathered at the Woodside Houses to remember 6-week-old Dakota and Dallis Bently.
Their bodies were found inside a fifth floor apartment after a call from a concerned relative.
Their mother, 23-year-old Danezja Kilpatrick, is charged in her children's deaths.
New York Attorney General Letitia James was among the speakers Monday night.
"Let us all come together and let's keep an eye on all these children, because they are all of ours. All part of one community," she said. "May they rest in peace, Dallis and Dakota."
After the speakers finished, children from the community released white balloons in memory of the little boy and girl.