NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brendan Hunt, the Queens man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress, took the stand at his trial on Tuesday.

Hunt admitted in Brooklyn Federal Court to creating online posts and videos calling for the murder of lawmakers like New York Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but he told the jury he was just using rhetoric he had heard and that it was just “online blather” and that he “didn’t think anyone would take me seriously,” CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

He testified that often posting what he calls “controversial content and clickbait.”

Hunt wasn’t at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during the breach, but two days after prosecutors say he posted a video online called, “Kill Your Senators,” encouraging others to head back for the inauguration.

They noted the video length was 88 seconds and the number 88 is a code for white supremacists.

Hunt told the jury he didn’t know it was 88 seconds long and that he had been drinking and smoking weed, and “wasn’t trying to inspire anyone or intimidate politicians.”

But he also noted that people in online conspiracy theory sites “are very easily swayed.”

The prosecution displayed private texts Hunt sent his father and his folder of memes that contained antisemitic and racist slurs, and told the court how Hunt downloaded the manifesto of a racially motivated mass murder.

Hunt said he just wanted to read about why he did it.

Prosecutors said “his beliefs help to explain his intent.”

When asked if he was a Nazi, Hunt said, “No. I hate Nazis.”

The defense rested its case after Hunt finished testifying. He was the only witness they called.

Closing arguments then began.

At the time of his arrest, Hunt was an analyst for the New York Court System and is the son of a retired New York judge.

When asked outside court if his son is a threat, Hunt’s father said, “I’m not supposed to talk about this case to anybody. That’s my instructions. So I can’t talk to you and I’m not going to talk to you.”

The defense argues the charges are overblown and that Hunt’s rants are protected speech. The prosecution says they were true threats.

Ultimately, it’s up to the jury.