NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify an individual wanted in connection to a string of burglaries and break-ins in the Bronx.

In three of the incidents, the individual broke into apartments by climbing a fire escape and entering through a window.

The first burglary happened sometime between Feb. 7-12 at a building near Beach Avenue and Mansion Street. Police say he got away with jewelry.

The second incident happened on Feb. 22 at an apartment near Leland Avenue and East Tremont Avenue. The suspect allegedly stole jewelry and about $5,000.

Police say on March 5, the suspect broke into an apartment on Thieriot Avenue and East Tremont Avenue but ran off after being confronted by a resident who was home at the time. Nothing was stolen and no one was injured.

On April 19, the suspect tried to break into an apartment near Thieriot Avenue and East Tremont Avenue by pushing through a window, but a resident who was home confronted him. The suspect then ran off.

Police have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect taken near Thieriot Avenue and East Tremont Avenue after the most recent incident.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.