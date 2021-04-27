DEVELOPINGLI Community, NYPD Mourning Death Of Officer Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
By CBSNewYork Team
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — In a move to convince more people to get a COVID vaccination, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says, “The drinks are on us.”

The state is teaming up with some restaurants in an appeal to younger adults.

“Still, we have some of the younger folks who haven’t quite gotten vaccinated yet, and we want to do everything we can to encourage you to get vaccinated,” Lamont said. “And also, let’s have a little fun. Come in here, show that you’ve been vaccinated, you get a free drink.”

Participating restaurants will offer one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccine card between May 19-31.

