HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — In a move to convince more people to get a COVID vaccination, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says, “The drinks are on us.”
The state is teaming up with some restaurants in an appeal to younger adults.
“Still, we have some of the younger folks who haven’t quite gotten vaccinated yet, and we want to do everything we can to encourage you to get vaccinated,” Lamont said. “And also, let’s have a little fun. Come in here, show that you’ve been vaccinated, you get a free drink.”

Today we launched #CTDrinksOnUs! All you need to do is show your vaccine card to get a free drink at participating restaurants. Thank you @Place2BeCT for hosting us for our announcement. Let's support our local restaurants and do it safely! pic.twitter.com/CSWhvfEmaE
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 27, 2021
Participating restaurants will offer one free alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccine card between May 19-31.