NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect is under arrest in the brutal attack on an Asian man last week in East Harlem.
Jarrod Powell, 49, is charged with two counts of felony assault.
Police say he attacked 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma last Friday at the corner of 125th Street and Third Avenue.
CBS2's Kiran Dhillon spoke with the victim's wife, who said he lost his job during the pandemic and was collecting bottles when he was attacked.
“This should not happen to my husband or anyone else. This is America,” his wife, Baozhen Chen, said.
Police said Powell shoved Ma to the ground and repeatedly stomped on his head. The 61-year-old was hospitalized with significant head injuries.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.