EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Habitat for Humanity started work on a new home on Long Island on Tuesday.
The house, now under construction in East Patchogue, will soon be home for Allyson Bowden and her four children. As part of the ownership agreement, Bowden will spend 300 hours helping to build her house and homes for other low-income families.
“I strongly believe in ‘one hand washes the other.’ I’ve put in a lot of time into helping with other people’s homes, so I’m excited to finally start putting in that work and time on ours now,” Bowden said.
Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk’s home ownership program also requires participants to perform community service and learn about financial preparation and home maintenance.