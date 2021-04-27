NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal government released initial results of the 2020 census Monday.
New York is one of seven states that will lose a congressional seat. In contrast, six states will gain seats.READ MORE: Police: Jarrod Powell Arrested In Brutal Attack On Asian Man In East Harlem
The U.S. population has now grown to more than 331 million people. That’s up 7.4% from the 2010 census, but represents the second slowest growth rate in U.S. history.READ MORE: NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos Struck And Killed While Directing Traffic On Long Island Expressway
New York could have kept its seat in Congress if 89 more people filled out the census form.
“We were supposed to lose two congressional seats statewide, and now we lost one. Obviously, we never want to lose an congressional seats, but it is positive news that we did not lose two seats,” New York City Director of the Census Julie Menin said.MORE NEWS: West Hempstead Stop & Shop Reopens After Deadly Shooting
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the 2020 census numbers match the city’s 2010 tally, so New York City will probably not be the region losing a representative.