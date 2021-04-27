After an early shower N&E this morning, expect partly to mostly sunny skies the remainder of the day. Highs will be a touch warmer in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild. Temps will only fall into the 50s in the city with some 40s across our suburbs.
Temperatures will be running much warmer tomorrow with 80s expected around the area (70s/60s along coast)… feeling more like July/August. If we hit at least 83, it would be our warmest day of 2021 so far (we hit 82 on March 26). And at this point it looks like record highs will be a stretch, but an isolated record can’t be ruled out.
Thursday is looking more unsettled with showers likely and highs in the 70s.