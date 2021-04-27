NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer is being accused of sexual misconduct.
A woman claiming to have worked as an unpaid intern when Stringer was in the Assembly more than a decade ago alleges he groped her and touched her sexually without consent.
An attorney who represents the alleged victim says they plan to offer more details Wednesday.
Stringer released the following statement: “I firmly believe that all survivors of harassment have the right to come forward. I will reserve further comment until this person has had the opportunity to share their story. For now, let me say without equivocation: these allegations are untrue and do not reflect my interactions with anyone, including any woman or member of my staff.”