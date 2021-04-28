ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A close call in Albany was caught on camera.
Video shows a construction worker just seconds before a car comes barreling down the shoulder.
It crashes into a maintenance vehicle before skidding across the width of the highway.
🚨DON'T LET THIS BE YOU🚨 This shocking video is from a work zone in the #Albany Division last week. The crew was just doing their job. In fact, they had returned to their vehicle 20 SECONDS before the crash!
Don't risk lives – SLOW DOWN, safely MOVE OVER, & BE ALERT. #NWZAW pic.twitter.com/MvEC2ofVLj
— NYSThruwayAuthority (@NYSThruway) April 28, 2021
Luckily, no one was hurt, but officials are using it as a warning to drivers to slow down, move over and be alert at a construction zone.