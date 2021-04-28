CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Albany, Caught on camera, Local TV, New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A close call in Albany was caught on camera.

Video shows a construction worker just seconds before a car comes barreling down the shoulder.

It crashes into a maintenance vehicle before skidding across the width of the highway.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but officials are using it as a warning to drivers to slow down, move over and be alert at a construction zone.

