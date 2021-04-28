NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of chasing a FedEx driver with a bow and arrow.
Investigators in Jamaica, Queens posted a picture of the weapon.
Sources told CBS2 that 22-year-old Alexander Carrion asked the driver why he was talking to his girlfriend.
The driver ignored him.
The driver said he saw Carrion allegedly running toward him with the bow and arrow moments later.
The driver took off and called 911.
Carrion was arrested near his home, police said.