NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a 12 and 13-year-old at gunpoint in the Bronx.
It happened around 5:20 p.m. last Wednesday near Prospect Avenue and Freeman Street.READ MORE: COVID Progress: New York Restaurants Can Now Serve Just Alcoholic Drinks, No More Food Order Requirement
Police said two suspects got out of a gray van and approached the boys on the sidewalk.
One man allegedly demanded their money, as the driver of the van walked up with a gun.READ MORE: Police: Unprovoked Attack Caught On Video At Midtown CVS
Police said the children handed over their cellphones and a set of Apple Airpods.
The suspects took off in the van heading north on Prospect Avenue.
One is believed to be 16 to 19 years old, and the other two are 17 to 19 years old.MORE NEWS: Driver Accused In Stabbing Of Suffolk County Police Officer Indicted On 10 Charges, Including Aggravated Assault
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.