NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman accused of killing NYPD Officer Anastasio Tsakos with her car was held without bail on multiple charges Tuesday.

Meanwhile, people across the area paid tribute to the fallen hero, who left behind a wife and two young children.

Sources told CBS2 the driver, 32-year-old Jessica Beauvais, was intoxicated and blew a .15 — nearly double the legal limit. If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

“I’m sorry that I hit him and that he’s dead,” she said through tears as she was walked out of a Queens police precinct.

The Hempstead woman faces 13 counts, including second-degree aggravated manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police said she struck and killed Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the NYPD Highway Patrol Unit, while he was directing traffic away from another crash on the Long Island Expressway.

Prosecutors allege Beauvais admitted she was drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before she got in the car, she did not know where she was going and was following GPS.

Police said she was speeding and ignored traffic cones and flashing lights before hitting Tsakos with her Volkswagen Passat.

“Police officer who died saving other police officers. His partner yelled out, and other police officers were able to get out of the way,” New York City Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said.

With her windshield smashed, police said Beauvais drove off, dragging a safety cone past several exits. She was eventually arrested, and prosecutors claim body camera video captured her asking an officer, “What did I do?”

“Once again, in law enforcement, there is no such thing as a routine job,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Beauvais is the sole provider for her teenage son. Police say she was driving with a suspended license and is due back in court later this month.