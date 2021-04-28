NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A little girl from Brooklyn is on a big mission to make sure love wins, and her efforts are so impressive, she got an invitation to speak at the White House.

“I wanted people to know that we always have to love each other,” 5-year-old Jewel Alexis-Josey told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

Jewel dreams about making the world a better place. In fact, she says she literally dreamed about it when she was 4 years old.

“God told me to make a change in the world,” she said.

“I ask her over and over to make sure that she knows what she’s about and she said yes,” mother Shalleann Alexis-Josey said.

Jewel made handmade cards for neighbors but didn’t stop at that.

“Giving food to the hungry and give to the clothing anad baby stuff, so that’s what I wanted to do in my dream,” Jewel said.

“‘By the way, I need to make a change with the police, too,'” Alexis-Josey said.

Jewel remembers being so excited to visit her local precinct.

“I bring them doughnuts … They’re so yummy,” she said.

“This is very deep, kind, loving,” neighbor Amos Peusey said.

Peusey was one of the first to benefit from the little one’s kindness. Jewel calls him “Grandpa” — no relation, though.

On Valentine’s Day, she brought gifts and goodies to her old preschool.

To help Jewel fulfill her mission, her mom started a nonprofit called “Accelerated and Arise.”

This weekend, Jewel will be spreading love in Washington, D.C., at the 23rd Annual White House Prayer for Our Nation.

She wants to meet Vice President Kamala Harris and is excited that she may even get to meet President Joe Biden.

She hopes to share her message with them, too.

“Only love conquers all,” Jewel said.

When Murdock asked Jewel who was her best friend, she said, “The whole people in my city.”