LONG ISLAND (CBSNewYork) — Potholes as big as craters!

Drivers are complaining about terrible driving conditions on the Long Island Expressway.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan found out recently steps are being taken to fix the problem.

Charlie Fracapane received a rude welcome to the LIE pothole club.

Four flat tires in four weeks.

“The last time I brought my car in to fix the tire there were 13 other people in there for the same reason,” Fracapane told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan earlier this week.

The Allen family said driving from Manhattan to the East End is especially dangerous from exits 50 to 70.

“It’s absolutely scary. You want to swerve out of the way,” John Allen said.

“The phone sometimes flies off the dashboard. There really are a ton of potholes,” Genevieve Allen added.

McLogan experienced what it sounds like and feels like to get jarred by an LIE pothole. She counted a dozen flats in one morning.

“It’s worse now than ever before. We need a massive infrastructure package to come out of the federal government,” Rep. Tom Suozzi said. “Democrats and Republicans need to work together and we need to pave our roads, especially a state road like the Long Island Expressway.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Chuck Schumer told CBS2 Long Island is a top priority in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure funding package.

“The more investment we have in our infrastructure, the better. I know we are getting help from the state,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “We are awaiting help from the federal government.”

Motorists, however, say they are unwilling to wait. Some plan to sue the state for tire and rim replacement.

“There were too many cars to try to maneuver around. That’s why we hit the pothole,” LIE commuter Sydney Detiege said.

“I pulled over and the tire was flat,” Woodmy Hillaire added.

Damon Reed said he was on his way to drive for Suffolk Bus when, “I suddenly had a flat, and these tires were just put on like a month ago. One of my lugs is stripped and I can’t get it off, so I have to get it towed.”

Local lawmakers want to squeeze Albany to guide already delivered federal funds to Long Island’s state roads now.

“The governor needs to make investments into our roadways. The fundamental problem here is many of these roads have just been patched,” Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey said.

Taxpayers say they deserve better than patchwork. They want a safe, resurfaced LIE.

The state Department of Transportation said it is monitoring and addressing road conditions.

To report a pothole, please call 1-800-POTHOLE.