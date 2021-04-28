TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s progress on the road to reopening in New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed an executive order allowing summer camps to open for the season.READ MORE: COVID Progress: New York Restaurants Can Now Serve Just Alcoholic Drinks, No More Food Order Requirement
That means kids can go to day and sleepaway camps.
Health officials say staff must be trained in infection control. There will be daily health screenings and cleanings, and rules for face coverings and social distance remain in place.
“As an additional safeguard, we will be requiring that unvaccinated overnight campers and staff receive a COVID test before the camp begins and within the first few days of their session,” Murphy said.MORE NEWS: Report: Gov. Cuomo's Senior Aides Prevented Health Officials From Releasing Nursing Home Death Toll For Months
Camp groups will be cohorted, meaning the same staff members and students will remain together.