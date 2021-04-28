BREAKINGSmall Plane Crashes Near Wickham Lake In Warwick, New York
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s progress on the road to reopening in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed an executive order allowing summer camps to open for the season.

That means kids can go to day and sleepaway camps.

Health officials say staff must be trained in infection control. There will be daily health screenings and cleanings, and rules for face coverings and social distance remain in place.

“As an additional safeguard, we will be requiring that unvaccinated overnight campers and staff receive a COVID test before the camp begins and within the first few days of their session,” Murphy said.

Camp groups will be cohorted, meaning the same staff members and students will remain together.

