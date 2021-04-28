Temperatures will be running 20+° warmer today with 80s expected around the area (70s/60s along coast)… feeling more like July/August. If we hit at least 83°, it would be our warmest day of 2021 so far (we hit 82° on March 26). And at this point it looks like record highs will be a stretch, but an isolated record can’t be ruled out.
There’s a chance of showers/t’storms tonight… brief downpours and gusty winds are possible. As for temps, they’ll be on the mild side in the 60s/50s.
Tomorrow is looking more unsettled with showers likely and highs in the 70s… about 10° cooler.
Friday we’ll see a leftover chance of showers, but the other side of the story will be the winds: gusts of 35-45+ mph. Highs that day will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.