NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ahead of the June primaries, New York City is launching a $15 million campaign to educate voters about the new ranked choice voting system.
“You’re going to see a very robust TV advertising campaign. Radio, print ads, heavy focus on ethnic and community media as well. It will be done in multiple languages. We want to educate all New Yorkers,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Under the new voting method, New Yorkers will list candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one.
To learn more, click here.