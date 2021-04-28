NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is still on the hunt for a man accused of robbing several grocery stores this month in Queens.
Police say he struck two more times — hitting a laundromat on Monday and then a bodega hours later Tuesday.
The suspect’s crime spree began on April 7, and he’s suspected in six more robberies since.
In each incident, he allegedly displayed a knife or a box cutter and demanded cash.
Police say he also slashed three workers in the latest incidents.
So far, he's accused of stealing more than $4,500.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.