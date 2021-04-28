WARWICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane crashed Wednesday in Warwick, New York.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Mooney M20 went down shortly before 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of State School Road and Kings Highway.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the plane could be seen near Wickham Lake — across from Warwick Airport. Part of a wing appeared to be hanging from a tree.
The FAA said only the pilot was on board. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
