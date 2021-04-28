BREAKINGSmall Plane Crashes Near Wickham Lake In Warwick, New York
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:New York, plane crash, Warwick

WARWICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane crashed Wednesday in Warwick, New York.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Mooney M20 went down shortly before 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of State School Road and Kings Highway.

READ MORE: Serial Robber Strikes Again In Queens, Slashes 2 More Workers, Police Say

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where the plane could be seen near Wickham Lake — across from Warwick Airport. Part of a wing appeared to be hanging from a tree.

READ MORE: COVID Progress: New York Restaurants Can Now Serve Just Alcoholic Drinks, No More Food Order Requirement

The FAA said only the pilot was on board. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

MORE NEWS: NYC Comptroller, Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer Accused Of Groping Former Intern

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team