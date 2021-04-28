NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on the driver accused in the stabbing a Suffolk County police officer, an act that nearly killed him.
The driver has been indicted on 10 charges, including aggravated assault.READ MORE: Small Plane Crashes Near Wickham Lake In Warwick, New York
Jonathan Nunez, 25, appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment.READ MORE: Serial Robber Strikes Again In Queens, Slashes 2 More Workers, Police Say
Prosecutors say Nunez was driving under the influence and evading police when he crashed in Patchogue on April 10. He’s accused of stabbing Officer Christopher Racioppo in the leg to escape arrest.
The knife severed a vital artery, causing extensive blood loss, officials said.MORE NEWS: COVID Progress: New York Restaurants Can Now Serve Just Alcoholic Drinks, No More Food Order Requirement
Racioppo had emergency surgery. He was released from the hospital on Monday.