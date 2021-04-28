NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on video randomly punching a man inside a CVS in Midtown.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force says the suspect also made "anti-sexual orientation remarks."
It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at a CVS on Pennsylvania Plaza near Penn Station.
Surveillance video shows the suspect leaving the store as the 24-year-old man walks in beside another man. The suspect winds up and punches the victim in the back of the head.
The video shows him walking down the street, where he appears to be yelling and even lunges at one person.
WANTED for an ASSAULT: On 04/24/21 @ 7:00PM inside 5 Pennsylvania Ave.The individuals assaulted the female victim while stating anti-sexual remarks. Reward up to $2500. Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL. @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/M9I7ewDUPs
The initial victim refused medical attention on the scene, and there were no other injuries.
The suspect was last seen heading west on 34th Street toward 9th Avenue.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.