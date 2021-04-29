NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man has stolen more than two dozen laptops from a charter school in the Bronx.
The suspect allegedly struck twice last week at Creo College Prep on Courtland Avenue in the South Bronx.READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Hopes To Have New York City 'Fully Reopen' Starting July 1
Police said he forced open an emergency door around 7 p.m. last Tuesday and stole two laptops and two pairs of headphones.READ MORE: New York City Council Voting On Bill To Make Open Streets Program Permanent
Two days later, he allegedly broke into again and took 24 laptops, schools supplies and backpacks.MORE NEWS: Healthy Terminals Act Signed Into Law In New Jersey, Providing Quality Health Care To Airport Workers
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.